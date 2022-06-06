Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse player dies in boating accident

An Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse player died in a weekend boating accident, according to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police.

The agency said in a news release they responded to a boating accident in the West River on Saturday evening, when police told them a white center console boat had struck a channel piling near Parish Creek, throwing six boaters into the water.

Five of the boaters resurfaced, but police, fire and dive teams including the U.S. Coast Guard, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the Maryland State Police had to search for the sixth occupant, the DNR said.

Nick Barton, 21, of Crofton was found deceased in the water during the search.

Barton was a three-season lacrosse player for the Riverhawks, and had graduated from South River High School, according to the community college.

A Natural Resources Police investigation of the crash is ongoing.