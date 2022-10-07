Annapolis boat shows raising money for marine industry, clean-up after Hurricane Ian

People look at a Contender 39FA at the Waterfront Marine slips. Guests check out the boats and boating merchandise at the 2022 United States Power Boat Show, in Annapolis, Friday, October 7, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As boaters check out the latest in nautical technological advances at the U.S. Powerboat Show this weekend, Annapolis Boat Shows is looking to raise at least $50,000 to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Carolinas.

The fundraising effort will run from this weekend through Oct. 17, the end of the U.S. Sailboat Show, and will benefit organizations participating in hurricane relief. In 2017, Annapolis Boat Shows raised $250,000 for relief efforts in the Caribbean after multiple hurricanes.

The shows are not collecting money directly, but are instead asking attendees to make an online donation directly to organizations. Boat shows President Mary Ewenson said she wants the money to get into the hands of those in need as fast as possible. Tables will also be put up at the show through which donors can give cash and learn more about the effort.

Hurricane Ian is Florida’s deadliest storm since 1935, according to The Washington Post, with at least 117 people killed.

The effort is called “Hands Across the Transom.” For those not familiar with the nautical term, a transom as “any of several transverse timbers or beams secured to the sternpost of a boat,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Images from Ian’s path of destruction are heart-wrenching, Ewenson said. With an estimated 100,000 people in Annapolis for the fall powerboat and sailboat shows, show leaders hope to leverage the generosity of attendees, she said.

Annapolis Boat Shows is asking people to go to annapolisboatshows.com/relief to donate to one of aid organizations.

Two beneficiaries, Old Salt Fishing Foundation and Marine Industries Association of Collier County Foundation, have come together to create the Hurricane Ian Marine Industry Relief Fund, according to the Old Salt Fishing Foundation. They will collect money to help people who work on the water in Southwest Florida, including business owners, employees, fishermen, captains, crews and marine law enforcement.

“Marine industry people are [in] desperate need. Please open your heart and your wallet,” Old Salt Fishing Foundation said on its website.

A third beneficiary, Team Rubicon, is working to clear roadways and remove muck from homes. The CEO of Team Rubicon Art DelaCruz is a Naval Academy graduate.

The group serves communities before, during and after disasters and crises, according to its website, pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders. There are 100 Team Rubicon volunteers on the ground in Florida.

“I find personal pride in knowing the community that welcomed me now supports our work,” DelaCruz said in a news release.

Old Salt Fishing Foundation is a not-for-profit organization according to its website, and Team Rubicon and the Marine Industries Association are nonprofit organizations, according to the organizations’ websites.

Annapolis Boat Shows plans to add more beneficiaries. Ewenson can be contacted at mary@anapolisboatshows.com by individuals looking to have a more meaningful role in fundraising, the shows said in a news release.