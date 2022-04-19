Annapolis spring boat shows return after two years of COVID-19 disruptions

After two years of disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, the spring events held by Annapolis Boat Shows will return to their pre-pandemic schedule with the powerboat-focused Bay Bridge Boat Show opening Thursday and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show opening April 29.

In 2020, both shows were canceled. In 2021, the shows were combined into one four-day event held on Kent Island. That combined show drew more than 10,000 visitors, General Manager Sheila Jones said.

Advertisement

Jones hopes to draw that many people back to Kent Island for the Bay Bridge Boat Show this weekend and to Annapolis for the Spring Sailboat Show next week. The spring and fall sailboat shows in Annapolis are the only all-sail shows in the country, Jones said. Masts from sailboats of all sizes will fill the City Dock waterfront during the three-day event.

The spring sailboat show is also a place for sailors to get together and socialize, giving the event a festival atmosphere.

Advertisement

“Being back in Annapolis, being back at City Dock, it’s always a good time,” Jones said.

The shows are a busy time for local marinas and hotels, which will host visitors by sea and land, Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Kleinschmidt said.

For decades, the events have been a major economic driver for Annapolis. An estimated $112 million in economic activity is generated annually by the shows, according to a 2014 economic impact study.

“It has obviously been missed the last two years,” Kleinschmidt said.

There will be fewer boats at both shows compared to 2019. The Bay Bridge Boat Show has more than 150 boats listed this year, compared to more than 200 in 2019. The Spring Sailboat Show has 33 boats listed in its program, compared to 60 listed for the 2019 show.

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, there was record demand for new boats in 2020 and 2021, while supply chain problems stunted production. In January, association President Frank Hugelmeyer said that manufacturing is revving up again and approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Vendors are selling boats faster than they can restock their inventory, but the shows will have representation from most of the major brands, Jones said,adding that demand for sailboats is unlike anything she has seen before. Jones, who has been working with the boat shows for 25 years, replaced Paul Jacobs as general manager last year.

“I think people found that boating is a great family activity,” she said.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The Bay Bridge Boat Show hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This year the show has added a fishing pavilion, sponsored by FishTalk Magazine, which will feature the latest accessories, lures made by local anglers, insights from fishing experts and more. Fish-lovers can check out fishing gear and lessons, including “Jigging for Rockfish” on Friday; “How to Catch Snakehead” on Saturday; and “Alternative Species” on Sunday. There will also be a casting contest for children.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 29-30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1.

The show will feature door prizes, including four tickets to the United States Sailboat Show this fall, and a tasting tent with alcoholic beverages sponsored by Breakthru Beverages Maryland.

Both shows will feature daily seminars on boating and sailing presented by Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

The Noah Hillman Garage, located two blocks from City Dock, will remain open to attendees through the end of the Sailboat Show. The garage is set to close for demolition on May 2 with construction of a new garage expected to take 14 to 16 months.

Advertisement

Tickets to both shows can be purchased at www.annapolisboatshows.com. Admission is $20 per day.