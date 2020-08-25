Authorities searching for a body after boat collision in South River, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Authorities now believe they are searching for the body of a person who went missing after two boats collided in the South River Tuesday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said.
Numerous rescue boats and divers were dispatched around 12:23 p.m. and have been searching for the missing person, while a Maryland State Police helicopter scans the water from above, said Capt. Russ Davies, a fire department spokesman. The search changed from rescue to recovery around 1:30 p.m.,
“We’re looking to do a body recovery,” Davies said. “There’s been enough time passed that it’s no longer considered a rescue operation.”
Another person was injured during the collision. Davies said they sustained minor injuries and that paramedics drove the person to Anne Arundel Medical Center for further treatment.
There were two people aboard each boat involved in the collision off of Turkey Point, which is near the mouth of the South River, fire officials said.
Davies said one of the boats capsized and two boaters ended up in the water. The other boat stayed afloat and nobody on board was injured.
Somebody was able to get the injured person out of the boat before rescue squads arrived at the scene, while the other person was reported missing, Davies said. It’s unclear who pulled the injured boater from the river.
Davies said one of the people involved in the collision called 911. Authorities responded with a sizable force.
Firefighters and medical units set up on shore at Turkey Point, while Davies said the county fire department sent two large boats and two smaller, zodiac style boats, out on the water. A boat from the Annapolis Fire Department also joined in on the search.
Maryland Natural Resources Police boats raced to the scene along with the state police helicopter, Davies said.
This article will be updated.