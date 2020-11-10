'A titan in the courtroom’: Anne Arundel County District Public Defender William ‘Bill’ Davis dies

“Bill was a tireless advocate for every single one of his clients, no matter the accusation, and no one did it better,” Alexander wrote. “He was a titan in the courtroom. As a defense attorney, people often ask ‘how can you defend someone who is guilty?’ Bill epitomized the answer. Because every person accused of a crime deserves the best advocate regardless of money or circumstance or their station in life. And that’s what every client got out of Bill."