Non-profit bicycle advocacy group BikeAAA unveils a vision of connected Anne Arundel, Annapolis trails

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County unveiled a new website, annearundeltrailnetwork.org, that details current and in-progress trails with some hopeful plans that would connect the different trails throughout the county.
The bicycle advocacy group hopes the website will help residents find new places to walk, ride and enjoy the outdoors, while also showing how the trails of Anne Arundel County and Annapolis could be connected. The connected trails are called the “Anne Arundel Trail Network,” according to a news release from BikeAAA.
The non-profit says the network would provide more options for transportation and recreation. The trails recommended within the network are part of a collaboration with the Anne Arundel County Bicycle Advisory Commission. Anne Arundel County Public Schools student interns Ryan Lomax and Michael Shutt created the website and maps, according to a news release. While the plan plots a course for future trail development, any trails would have to be built and maintained by the appropriate city, county or state authorities.