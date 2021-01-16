Non-profit bicycle advocacy group BikeAAA unveils a vision of connected Anne Arundel, Annapolis trails

The non-profit says the network would provide more options for transportation and recreation. The trails recommended within the network are part of a collaboration with the Anne Arundel County Bicycle Advisory Commission. Anne Arundel County Public Schools student interns Ryan Lomax and Michael Shutt created the website and maps, according to a news release. While the plan plots a course for future trail development, any trails would have to be built and maintained by the appropriate city, county or state authorities.