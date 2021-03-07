BikeAAA win repair gear for program restoring, donating abandonded bikes

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County received $1,000 of repair equipment for its program to restore and donate bikes.
BikeAAA was chosen from more than 300 applicants and will receive two new Park Tool Repair Stands, one Park Tool Professional Mechanic Tool Kit, five shop aprons and one Big Blue Book of Bike Repair. The equipment is valued at $1,000, the county police department said Friday.
They are also the winner of the 2021 Park Tool President’s Choice Award.
“I was particularly impressed by the work our President’s Choice Award winner BikeAAA is doing with bicycle advocacy and community outreach, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they and our other winners put these resources to good use,” said Eric Hawkins, Park Tool’s president/owner and chief mechanic in a statement released by county police.
BikeAAA President Jon Korin said the award will support the Wheels of Hope program, a collaboration by BikeAAA, Anne Arundel County Medical Center, the Bike Patrol Unit of Anne Arundel County Police Department, Bike Doctor Crofton and the Anne Arundel County Food and Resource Bank.
Volunteers repair donated or abandoned bicycles and donate them mostly to children and adults in underserved communities for exercise, recreation and transportation.
Since the program was first launched in the summer of 2018, Wheels of Hope has distributed nearly 200 bicycles. It collects and refurbishes bikes for adults and children in need and provides a new helmet with each bike.
The police Bike Patrol Unit participates in almost all phases of the program.
Bicycles found by members of the community are stored for 90 days at the police property management section. If bikes aren’t claimed, the Bike Patrol Unit transfers them to the Wheels for Hope program.
For more information about the Wheels of Hope program, including volunteer opportunities and making bike donations, visit this site: bikeaaa.org/wheels-of-hope-refurbished-bike.