Man in stable condition after being shot near Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis Police say

An adult male is in stable condition after he was shot near Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis Thursday evening, Annapolis Police said Friday.

Police responded to the unit block of Ben’s Drive for a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. A man was found suffering gunshot wounds and was flown to a Baltimore area hospital for treatment, police Spokesperson Bernie Bennett said.

The man was shot in the left leg and had his right elbow grazed. Bennett said there was no one else injured in the shooting.

Those with information are encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP.