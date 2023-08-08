Virginia man found guilty of killing his mother in her Tracys Landing home

The man accused of murdering his mother in her Tracys Landing home in 2021 was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Andrew Beavers, 25, of Virginia, faces life in prison after a weeklong trial which concluded with Judge Stacy W. McCormack finding him guilty of killing his mother Juanita Koilpillai, a 58-year-old cybersecurity executive, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

“The defendant had a history of assaulting his mother, and on this terrible day, it led to her loss of life,” States Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a news release. “It is unimaginable that a person could do this to their mother, and I am thankful he will be held accountable.

Beavers was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys David Russell and Nancy Jeffein Olin.

“I thought he should have been found not criminally responsible,” Debra Saltz, Beavers’ defense attorney, said. “I think that he has a mental illness that affected his behavior that day. And I’m hoping for a lenient sentence, but it’s first-degree murder.”

Koilpillai was reported missing on July 25, 2021 by her boyfriend after he found blood inside her home. Police found a trail of blood that started in the master bedroom and ended in a marshy area of Koilpillai’s property. Her body was found covered in grass and debris, the news release said.

The accomplished cybersecurity professional created several successful start-ups. She moved to a waterfront home in Tracys Landing and was enjoying a new chapter of her life, friends said.

She also spent time developing deep friendships and mentoring younger women in the technology field, her friends and colleagues said. Koilpillai’s friends described her as a master gardener, a celebrated chef, a charismatic hostess and a brilliant technology professional. She flew planes and produced community films with her ex-husband and traveled the world with her friends and their families.

A medical examiner determined Koilpillai’s death to be a homicide after she sustained 65 defensive wounds alongside 38 cutting and stab wounds.

Investigators were directed towards Beavers after a witness told them he had assaulted Koilpillai in the past and frequently drove her car. Koilpillai’s car was missing from the house and discovered in Leesburg, Virginia, where Beavers’ father lives and where Koilpillai had another residence.

Beavers and the car were located in Virginia the day after his mother’s body was found. Investigators notciced a fresh cut on his hand. Blood found on the suspected murder weapon was that of Koilpillai and Beavers. Beavers, who was 23 at the time and was living with his mother, was arrested July 31, 2021.

Beavers was extradited from a Loudon County, Virginia, jail back to Anne Arundel County in August 2021. He has been held without bond since his arrest.