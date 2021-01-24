Bay Bridge crossing study delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19

A multi-year, multi-million dollar study commissioned to pursue a third Chesapeake Bay Bridge span has stalled due to COVID-19.
In August of 2016, Gov. Larry Hogan told officials to start a federal environmental impact study for a new Chesapeake Bay bridge crossing. The study was expected to take 48 months and $5 million to complete. Officials began exploring a potential third span as traffic along the bridge has grown over the years, and is only expected to get worse. Long backups aren’t uncommon, especially during holidays. Communities near the bridge have complained of difficulties getting home during heavy traffic.
The Maryland Department of Transportation was on its way to publishing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the culmination of the Tier 1 National Environmental Policy Act study Hogan ordered, in the fall of 2020, as scheduled.
But as the number of coronavirus cases in the state started to climb, officials realized the in-person public hearing required would not be feasible amid a growing pandemic.
“We are working with our federal, state and local partners to develop a plan that will allow equal access to Bay Crossing Study DEIS, hearings and associated materials while protecting the safety of the public during this unprecedented health crisis,” MDTA spokesperson John Sales said in an email.
Sales said the public hearings must be in-person, per federal guidance. He said they would provide an updated schedule in the near future.
As of Saturday morning, MDTA had not answered questions about how the delay will affect the cost of the study.
Roz Hamlett, a spokesperson for County Executive Steuart Pittman, said the administration is happy about the delay because it means there will be greater opportunity for public comment.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“We are happy to hear that the pandemic will not get in the way of our residents’ voices,” she said.