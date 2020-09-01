Crashes on the eastbound span of Chesapeake Bay Bridge decline since start of all-electronic tolling

Drivers are crashing less often on the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge when paying tolls since the Maryland Transportation Authority implemented cashless, all-electronic tolling in May, according to data provided by the authority.
The MdTA reported that five crashes occurred from June 1 to Aug. 24 between Oceanic Drive and the abutment of the eastbound bridge. During that same span in 2019, the MdTA reported 21 crashes. In 2018, that number was 25, and in 2017 it was 12.
MdTA does provide a caveat for this information though: Not enough data is yet available to determine how all-electronic tolling has impacted crash trends. According to the MdTA’s website, tolling agencies in other parts of the county reported significant reductions in crashes near toll plazas after converting to all-electronic.
No more than two crashes have occurred in any of the three months since all-electronic tolling began. The last time that occurred between June and August –– when bridge traffic is at its highest –– was in 2017.
Drivers don’t have to slow and come to a stop to physically pay their way onto the bridge. All-electronic tolling has promoted the “free flow of traffic, less stop-and-go traffic, fewer sudden weave movements and less driver decision points,” per a statement from MdTA deputy director of communications Colin Sweetin.
In 2019, roughly 26% of the 75,000 vehicles that traveled on the bridge each day paid via cash or video tolling rather than with E-ZPass, according to the MdTA –– which anticipates E-ZPass use to increase in the coming months or years as a result of all-electronic tolling.
Anne Arundel elected officials, including County Executive Steuart Pittman, have been outspoken about mile-long back-ups on the eastbound side of the bridge.
In September 2019, Pittman criticized MdTA officials on social media for not implementing all-electronic tolling to relieve congestion resulting from a redecking project that concluded in April.
Eastbound congestion on the bridge is an issue especially relevant to travelers headed towards the Eastern Shore and state beaches on summer weekends. State Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton, even accused the MdTA of a “systematic” failure to control traffic using the two-way contraflow lane.
Tony McConkey of Severna Park, who served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 2003 to 2019, said the benefits of all-electronic tolling were a long time coming. McConkey advocated almost yearly for removal of the toll booths.
“It’s ridiculous that it wasn’t implemented before when we could have saved so much hassle,” McConkey said. “We knew it would be… such a boon for our local community, it would help people trying to get to the eastern shore but it would also help Anne Arundel County because we would no longer have this problem every weekend.”
When asked in July if the pandemic may have reduced congestion and affected crash rates, MdTA director Jim Ports said the state hadn’t seen evidence of significant traffic reduction since June despite recommendations to limit travel.
The MdTA announced in early January that all-electronic tolling would be in place by summer, and by the end of that month, workers were removing the bridge’s tolling booths. All bridge tolls have been collected all-electronically since May 12.
The MdTA encouraged drivers to register for E-ZPass transponders, free of charge, and to visit ezpassmd.com for details.