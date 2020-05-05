Electronic tolling to be launched on Bay Bridge next week

By this time next week, drivers won’t ever have to worry about stopping at toll booths when crossing the Bay Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced Tuesday.
The authority said it will unveil fully electronic tolling next Tuesday, with construction crews currently ironing out any last hiccups with the technology affixed to the overhead tolling gantry.
Installed above Eastbound U.S. 50, between the bridge and Route 8, the technology either snaps a photo of a license plate or reads an E-ZPass, according to the administration.
Drivers who pass through the electronic toll with an E-ZPass will pay as little as $1.40 to cross the bridge Eastbound. Those without a pass will pay a discounted $4 until 30 days after restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are lifted.
The news of all electronic tolling comes just over a month after Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced that construction on the Westbound lanes of the bridge had been completed a year ahead of schedule.