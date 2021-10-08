Man who held up Chesapeake Bay Bridge during mental health crisis sentenced to house arrest after Anne Arundel team supports him in court

Judge Lynn Knight sentenced the 23-year-old man, who The Capital is not naming because of the nature of the case, to three years in prison, suspending all but three months of house arrest, a decision four CIT members in blue collared shirts urged Knight to consider. The team consists of police officers and county mental health counselors. They respond to calls of mental health crises and continuously check in with people after an incident, including picking a person up, driving them to court, and testifying on their behalf.