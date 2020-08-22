xml:space="preserve">
Police activity on Bay Bridge ‘safely resolved’ Friday evening after 21 hours, all lanes reopened

Olivia Sanchez
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 22, 2020 11:38 AM

Police activity on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was “safely resolved” after 21 hours, said Cpl. Brady McCormick of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Police responded to the incident at about 9 p.m. Thursday, and it was resolved around 6 p.m. Friday, McCormick said. He declined to describe the nature of the incident.

The incident, which MdTA said on Twitter was not a threat to public safety, caused “major” traffic delays in both directions, and the closure of two westbound lanes. All lanes were reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

