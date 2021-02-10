Man who did doughnuts on Chesapeake Bay Bridge to spend 2 days in jail

A Virginia man will serve two days in Queen Anne’s Detention Center starting Friday as punishment for doing doughnuts on the Bay Bridge on Sept. 27.
Gary Montague Jr., of Dumfires, Virginia, pleaded guilty to disturbing peace for hindering free passage and recklessly driving when he drove circles that kicked up smoke on the Bay Bridge, a maneuver called a doughnut.
Queen Anne County Judge Frank Kratovil sentenced Montague to 60 days in jail, suspending all days but two, and 18 months probation for his “dangerous conduct.”
Montague spun the tires of his black 2013 Nissan 370Z on the Bay Bridge around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, the same weekend an unofficial car rally was held in Ocean City. The video circulated on social media, which ultimately helped police identify Montague from videos and photos captured by other drivers on the bridge.
Maryland Transportation Authority police also used cameras fixed in license plate readers on the Bay Bridge to locate and arrest Montague a few days later, said Michael Cuches, deputy state’s attorney for Queen Anne’s County.
“We did specifically recommend incarceration for this, due to the dangerous nature as well as due to hopefully deterring ... the larger public from doing it,” Cuches said. “We’re hopeful that this sends a message that this type of conduct is not allowed, not safe, and we’re very thankful nobody was injured.”
Montague’s lawyer, Robin Henley, declined to comment.