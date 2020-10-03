xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two lanes closed on Bay Bridge for police activity, traffic backed up more than four miles

Rachael Pacella
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 03, 2020 2:35 PM

Maryland Transportation Authority Police said on social media Saturday that traffic on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has backed up more than four miles, as two westbound lanes of traffic were closed by police activity.

Police reported the closure on Twitter at 10:46 a.m., and said there was no threat to public safety. As of about 1 p.m. traffic on both sides of the bridge was backed up about 4.5 miles, the authority police said.

Advertisement

Police are asking drivers to avoid the bridge.

This story will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Anne Arundel County

Advertisement
Advertisement