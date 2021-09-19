Banneker-Douglass Museum reopens, successful virtual programming will continue

Now that the museum has reopened its front doors, guests can return to the museum’s historic building, the former Mount Moriah African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Annapolis. Stained glass from the former church adorns the wall, but the space has been updated. A second story exhibit shows what the view from the deck of the ship approaching Annapolis would see, and the beams beneath, visible from the lower level, are meant to look like the lower deck of the ship.