Balloon release planned for slain Annapolis rapper Edward Montre 'Tre Da Kid' Seay

A memorial vigil for the Annapolis rapper fatally shot Friday night has been scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The balloon release in the honor of Edward Montre ‘Tre Da Kid’ Seay is slated to begin at 6 p.m., according to a graphic created by his family.

A rapper of some renown, Seay in 2016 won the national Freestyle 50 Challenge in Atlanta and the $10,000 prize that came with it.

The Annapolis High School graduate, 32, was found shot dead Friday night in a car that had been involved in a single vehicle crash along Forest Drive.

Open to the public, the time of remembrance will be hosted at the Wiley H Bates Legacy Center at 1101 Smithville St., Annapolis.

Yellow and green balloons will be released into the sky.

twitter.com/alex_mann10