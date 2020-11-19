Anne Arundel police warn of bail money scam targeting elderly residents

Anne Arundel County police warn of a telephone scam targeting elderly residents, in which callers pose as loved ones needing bail money.
The scammers have been calling residents of elderly communities, acting as the person’s loved one, typically a grandchild, niece or nephew, police said. The callers say they’ve been arrested and need bail money.
At least one person has withdrawn a large amount of money and given it to the person sent by the scammer to act as a lawyer. Police said it was all a fraud.
Two other people have been called, but declined to comply with the scammers’ demands, police said.
Police encourage anyone who receives a strange call claiming to be a relative in need of bail money or emergency funds to pause.
“Do not immediately give or electronically transfer larges sums of money without confirming with other family members,” the department said in a news release.
Police suggest checking with other relatives, friends or trying to contact the person who’s claiming to be on the line directly.
If it turns out to seem like a scam, police encourage you to report the calls promptly.
Someone can call 410-222-4700 to reach the county’s tip line, or 410-222-8610 for matters requiring great urgency.