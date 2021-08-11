Meade High student who died in Ocean City drowning accident remembered for his many passions

Azure Storm Martin always marched to the beat of his own drum since birth, his mother Erinn Rick said.
“He was special since he popped out,” Rick said. “He had a great aesthetic.”
Martin, 17, died Aug. 5 after a drowning accident in Ocean City. He was born to Rick and Phillip Martin on March 30, 2004, in Elkton.
Martin was raised in Annapolis. He attended Cape St. Claire Elementary School, Magothy Middle School, and Meade Senior High School. He was a part of the Meade Senior High School’s International Baccalaureate program and was about to start his senior year in September.
Martin was working as a retail associate at Calvin Klein at Arundel Mills Mall. He loved lacrosse, wrestling, computers, computer repairs, gaming, Marvel movies and music, according to an obituary. He was excited to be on the lacrosse and wrestling teams, Rick said.
Aaron Courtney, Meade Lacrosse coach, met Martin when he was a freshman and tried out for the team with friends.
“He fell in love with it and he always gave his all and was a sweet and great kid,” Courtney said.
During the shortened 2020 lacrosse season, Courtney considered Martin the most improved player on the team.
“He came to every virtual meeting and always talked. He had worked on his stick skill a ton and I could tell,” Courtney said.
Rick said as a child Martin would wake up singing and dancing every morning. Rick was a musician and often took Martin to her shows, she was a lead singer and guitarist.
“He loved my music and he liked my version of ‘Jolene’ more than the original,” Rick said. “He was really into music, he loved hip-hop and old rock cause of me. I got him a keyboard and he learned by ear and I was so jealous.”
During the pandemic lockdown, Martin would game often with friends. He even built his own computer and got a certificate to fix the school’s Chromebooks, Rick said.
“It was a lot of gaming and they never stopped, he loved gaming. My room was near his and I would hear him all the time,” she said.
Martin had planned to go to Penn State University or Maryland University to get an engineering degree. After college, he wanted to join the Air Force.
Martin is survived by his mother, as well as grandmothers Lynne Kentfield, of Hanover, and Sherry Mayse Martin, of Pennsylvania, his half-sister Cassady Martin, of Pennsylvania, and many aunts and cousins. Rick wanted to thank everyone involved in the search for her son for over 20 hours: Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources Police, Ocean City Beach Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard from Cape May.
“I am so grateful for that response and I never expected anything like that,” Martin said.