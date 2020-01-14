Australian-American Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley grew up with bushfires, but not of the magnitude seen on the continent in recent weeks. According to the New York Times, 25 million acres have burned, more than a billion animals have perished and at least 24 people have died.
Buckley is helping to organize a fundraiser at Fado Irish Pub on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. to benefit the Australian Red Cross and WIRES, the New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife.
WIRES describes a bit of what they’re facing on the ground on their website, in calling for donations to its emergency fund. “With species such as koalas and grey-headed flying-foxes already listed as vulnerable to extinction, the additional loss of life caused by emergencies like the fires and drought is even more devastating.”
Buckley says the fires show the need to act on climate change policy immediately, and that resilience to climate change will mean adapting in different ways in different places.
“In Australia it means drought, in Annapolis it means flooding, in Ellicott City it means flash flooding,” he said. “We’ve been asleep at the wheel when it comes to the environment.”
He said meat pies and stuffed sausages, typical Australian fare, will be available at the event. The event will be held one day before Australia Day, Jan. 26, which celebrates the arrival of the first British Fleet at Sydney Cove. It is also referred to by some Australians, including indigenous Australians, as Survival Day, the Day of Mourning or Invasion Day.
On Jan. 20, Mission Escape Room locations including Arundel Mills will donate 100% of sales from the day to WIRES and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. A post on the businesses social media promoting the fundraiser says to book online using the code AUS100.