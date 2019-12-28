xml:space="preserve">

Three 21-year-olds were seriously injured in an ATV crash in Davidsonville, early Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel fire officials.

One man and two women were transported via helicopter to a hospital, said fire officials. Around 12:40 in the morning, first responders arrived to the 700 block of Governors Bridge Road after receiving a report of an ATV accident, with one ATV on top of a victim, fire officials said.

Advertisement

The victim was able to maneuver out from under the ATV before the first responders arrived, according to fire officials.

All three are in serious, possibly life-threatening conditions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement