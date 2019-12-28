Three 21-year-olds were seriously injured in an ATV crash in Davidsonville, early Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel fire officials.
One man and two women were transported via helicopter to a hospital, said fire officials. Around 12:40 in the morning, first responders arrived to the 700 block of Governors Bridge Road after receiving a report of an ATV accident, with one ATV on top of a victim, fire officials said.
The victim was able to maneuver out from under the ATV before the first responders arrived, according to fire officials.
All three are in serious, possibly life-threatening conditions.