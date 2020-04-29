Two flown to shock trauma after ATV crash in Davidsonville, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Two people were flown to shock trauma Tuesday evening after a crash in Davidsonville involving two ATVs, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
A Maryland State Police helicopter flew a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
Davies said firefighters were called around 6 p.m. to the scene of an ATV crash in the 1600 block of Rossback Road.
Two ATVs and four people were involved, Davies said.
The helicopter landed at the scene to fly two people to the hospital, while the two others were not so injured as to require paramedics to take them to the hospital, Davies said.