Drunk driver in fatal wrong-way crash on I-97 pleads guilty, sentenced to 18 months in jail

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs said that “accepted” was probably not the right word to describe the Brian Mahaney family’s reaction to a plea deal.

Mahaney, 68, was killed on an early November morning after a drunk driver traveled on the wrong side of I-97 and caused a five-car collision. When given the chance to address Wachs directly Thursday afternoon, the family proved the judge right.

“The loss of my father is incomprehensible,” Brian Mahaney’s daughter Katherine told the court, “but the loss of him in this manner is, frankly, unacceptable.”

On Thursday, Asia Bryant-Pelloni, the driver responsible for the Nov. 19 crash, pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter by vehicle and had all but 18 months of a 10-year jail sentence suspended. Though she has been held without bond since the morning of the collision, just more than 230 days, her 18-month sentence began Thursday, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Megan Mickler.

Bryant-Pelloni, a 31-year-old Bowie resident, was taken into custody by an off-duty police officer shortly after the crash, according to charging documents, displaying signs of intoxication. When questioned by police, she refused to answer questions related to the crash, stating her name and saying she was waiting for her mother.

Bryant-Pelloni had been driving north on southbound Interstate 97 sometime around 12:30 a.m. before approaching the Maryland Route 32 exit, when she struck a 2012 Ford Fiesta Mahaney was riding in. Two other vehicles crashed after another swerved to avoid the collision, and a fifth drove into debris, Maryland State Police said. The Bowie woman was handed 17 charges, including both driving under the influence and driving while impaired.

In Maryland, a DUI charge is more severe than a DWI charge and both are based on a driver’s blood alcohol concentration. If someone records a .07 BAC, they’re assumed to be impaired by alcohol. A driver can also be impaired by legal and illegal drugs. With prescription pills and cannabis products in her car, Bryant-Pelloni was charged with driving while impaired by both alcohol and drugs. However, if someone records a BAC level of .08 or higher, they are considered to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Though Bryant-Pelloni refused to take an alcohol concentration test at the scene, a mandatory blood draw at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center revealed she had a BAC of .15.

Addressing the court, Brian Mahaney’s immediate family — his wife of 36 years Nancy, his son Michael and daughter Katherine — painted a comprehensive picture of their patriarch. They described loving relationships, unconditional support, “logical but sensitive” advice and baking misadventures.

All of them remembered his wit and humor. Much to the amusement of the gallery, Katherine mentioned the many mornings her dad would wake up, look at the mirror and declare, “Well, it happened again. I got better looking!”

“It breaks my heart knowing that we’ll never laugh together again,” she said.

Mixed in their touching anecdotes and inventory of loving qualities, however, was an undeniable dread over what happened last November — a total condemnation of Bryant-Pelloni’s decision to drink and drive. It also was not her first, having been issued a DUI in 2014, her attorney Mandeep Chhabara confirmed.

“I am not a vengeful person,” Nancy Mahaney, Brian Mahaney’s wife, told the judge. “I know that the defendant did not intend to kill my husband. She did not intend to shatter my and our children’s lives...but I implore you to impose a sentence that allows the defendant to glean even a cursory understanding of the emotional wreckage she left behind.”

Wachs said that while he has handled as many vehicular manslaughter cases as any judge in the county, presiding over them does not get any easier. He said part of the reason for that is because he believes there is rarely any intent behind these kinds of disasters.

Bryant-Pelloni told the judge that she was drunk and exhausted on Nov. 19, having worked all three of her jobs the day before, more than 17 hours combined. She said her behavior the night of the crash — including a reaction of, “whoops,” when she was told what had happened — was not representative of her character and that one of the hardest things for her to do now is look someone in the eyes.

“I care about people, more than I think most people do,” she said Thursday. “I’m so sorry.”

Chhabara highlighted two letters written on behalf of his client as testaments to her character. One was written by a doctor whose children Bryant-Pelloni would nanny from time to time; she said Bryant-Pelloni taught her how to be a parent. The second letter was written by one of her fellow prisoners, who commended her dedication to helping others at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

“My client is extremely remorseful for her actions that led to the death of Mr. Mahaney,” Chhabara told The Capital after the hearing. “She has committed to doing all she can to help others who use alcohol as a tool for coping.”

After her 18-month sentence is complete, Bryant-Pelloni will have to serve five years of supervised probation. During that time, she will have to totally abstain from using alcohol or drugs — an ankle monitor will detect whether any alcohol appears in her blood — and attend four self-help group meetings per week.