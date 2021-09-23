Aryan Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing in Jessup prison

An Anne Arundel judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the murder of John O’Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed 54 times in the hallway of Jessup Correctional in August 2016.
Brian William Hare, 33, is the fourth and final member of the Aryan Brotherhood indicted in O’Sullivan’s murder. Hare pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February 2019 for his role in the stabbing. The 20 years will run consecutive to the 30-year sentence Hare is serving for attempted first-degree murder.
Hare, of Glen Burnie, and two other members of the white supremacist gang, Vincent Bunner, 28, and Calvin Lockner, 40, attacked O’Sullivan in retaliation for an assault on one of their members at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown. O’Sullivan, 43, was a high-ranking member of rival gang Dead Man Inc.
Bunner and Lockner were convicted of second-degree murder in a joint jury trial in January 2020. Their defense attorneys argued the murder was not premeditated and the men were under duress when they killed O’Sullivan after the gang boss, Joseph Leissler, ordered the hit.
Bunner and Lockner’s own lives were at risk if they didn’t kill O’Sullivan, their defense team argued. They said the gang leader called the shots and those who didn’t abide were faced with the harsh reality of death.
Hare testified at Leissler’s trial to explain how the gang operates and the strict rules it governs itself by. So did Sean Almony, another Aryan Brotherhood leader who was offered immunity for his testimony.
Leissler was convicted in August of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and supervising a gang that resulted in O’Sullivan’s death.
Video cameras show Hare, Bunner and Lockner stalk down the hallway of Jessup correctional and enter O’Sullivan’s cell in August 2016. O’Sullivan soon runs out and is closely followed by the three men wielding homemade knives. O’Sullivan collapses in the hallway and is repeatedly stabbed.
Hare is currently serving a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended for a gang-related robbery and shooting of a man standing on a street in Baltimore County. The man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Hare’s additional 20 years sentence will begin after his current sentence is complete.
Bunner and Lockner were sentenced to 30 years for the murder. Bunner already was serving life in prison at the time of the attack after, at 17 years old, he killed two men during two botched robberies in Glen Burnie. Lockner was serving a 31-year prison sentence for a racially motivated attack on an elderly Black fisherman in Baltimore. He got a year extra in prison for assaulting a correctional employee.
Leissler, the head of the Aryan Brotherhood in all Maryland prisons, was the only person convicted on criminal organization charges for the murder. He is already serving life in prison for his role in robbing and killing a disabled man in Kensington. He now could face two additional life sentences related to O’Sullivan’s murder.
Leissler’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.