Trash collection day changing this week for parts of southern, eastern Anne Arundel County

Regular pickup in Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties; No pickup in Baltimore City. Check with contractor in Carroll, Frederick and Harford counties. (Jed Kirschbaum / Baltimore Sun)

Beginning this week, certain parts of southern and eastern Anne Arundel County will have new recycling, yard waste and trash collection dates, the Anne Arundel County Public Works Department announced.

“This new collection schedule will improve curbside route efficiencies and the performance of our curbside contractors,” the department wrote on its website.

Advertisement

The changes are being made in three of the county’s 14 service areas, affecting about 16,000 homes, said Rich Bowen, Anne Arundel County Public Works recycling program manager.

All but 85 of those homes changed over this week with the rest switching in August, Bowen said.

Advertisement

Trash collection for the city of Annapolis, which operates under a different vendor is not changing, said Mitchelle Stephenson, a city spokesperson.

Two postcards were mailed to each impacted home last month, notifying residents with information about their new collection day and when the change will start.

Residents should put material out by 6 a.m. on their new collection day, Bowen said.

Check if your collection day has changed by visiting the county’s online tool: https://www.aacounty.org/departments/public-works/waste-management/day-change/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2RlrE9_bfTe69VK7al0JzhKSkIEklmMQmPltGNooXAC7-7Np0nRDdz-Cg.

The affected towns are: