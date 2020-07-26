Telephone Reassurance Program saves a life in Glen Burnie

Patty Lortie knew that something was wrong when her client from Anne Arundel County’s Telephone Reassurance Program didn’t pick up the phone, nor could a second contact get up with her.
Lortie called police and asked them to conduct a wellness check at the person’s home in Glen Burnie. The woman was found in need of medical attention and taken to the hospital, where she is now recovering.
The Telephone Reassurance Program provides a morning check-in call 365 days a year to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers would come to the Department of Aging and Disabilities to make phone calls Monday to Friday. On the weekends a part-time staff member would take over.
Program Manager Mary Chaput said that changed earlier this year with the pandemic, and Lortie, a coordinator for the program, took over the calls Monday through Friday, with a part-time staff member on weekends. The virus has only made their work more important, she said, as senior centers are closed and neighbors and friends may be hesitant to drop by in-person.
“These are folks who want these connections,” she said. “We call them on a daily basis and make sure they are OK.”
It also allows people to live independently for as long as possible. And more, Chaput said –– volunteers and staff come to remember dog names, children’s names and form connections with the folks at home.
Isolation can be a factor in physical and mental wellness, leading to conditions like high blood pressure or depression, Chaput said.
“It can lead to self-neglect,” Chaput said. “It is important to keep all of our older adults connected.”
She said the program can also help to provide reassurance to families who live away from their loved ones, especially as caregivers are facing other stresses from the pandemic.
“Families are stressed right now and might feel like they’re not able to connect,” she said.
About six new people have registered for the program since the pandemic begin, she said.
“These regular calls to seniors have been so important since this pandemic closed our senior centers four months ago,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement. “Thank you to our team at Aging and Disabilities and to our heroic first responders. We have the best public servants anywhere, and we love our seniors.”
To sign up for the program, call the Department of Aging and Disabilities at 410-222-4257.