Anne Arundel County Police say the families of two detectives recently shot in the line of duty have not authorized online fundraisers on the website GoFundMe even though several pages on the site claim to benefit Detectives Scott Ballard and Ian Preece.
“We want the public to know that the families of our two injured Detectives have not authorized any of these efforts, nor has the Anne Arundel County Police Department,” the department said in a statement Saturday.
Police said that if the families request that type of support, the department would share the authorized fundraiser through its official social media channels.
Ballard has been with the department 21 years, and Preece 13 years. According to a news release, both detectives were struck in the upper body by gunfire while attempting to stop the vehicle of a homicide victim.
The man accused of shooting the detectives, and of killing 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Jones, is 22-year-old Joseph Willis of Pasadena. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.