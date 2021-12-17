Kathleen Koch, founder of Arundel Community Development Services, retiring as executive director after 28 years

After 28 years of leading Arundel Community Development Services, Kathleen Koch, who is also the organization’s founder, is packing up her desk and loading her camper van in preparation to travel across the country with her husband in February.
But she says she has mixed feelings about retiring from the organization she helped create almost three decades ago.
“I feel like I’m leaving my child behind,” Koch said.
ACDS is a nonprofit that helps low-income Anne Arundel County residents access affordable housing. It also helps bolster community services for low-income residents.
The organization was formed in 1993, when then-County Executive Robert Neall was working to privatize some government agencies, and Housing and Community Development was chosen as one of them. Koch, who had at the time been working in the department for six years, helmed the transition and became its founding executive director.
Koch, whose last day as executive director will be Dec. 31, said privatization came with challenges like no longer being able to work with the county’s budget office, law office and personnel office. But it also provided them freedom to bring in sources of funding from outside the government and work on bigger projects than they otherwise would have been able to.
“Those were formative years in the beginning and, as we got good at operating outside of county government, we began to take on other roles,” Koch said. “We are the county’s office of housing and community development, and we administer all these funds on behalf of Anne Arundel County, but we also, in some instances, act as the actual housing developer.”
The following year, Koch and her team worked on a project to renovate 16 units at an oyster shucking plant for employees to live in. Previously, the units didn’t have indoor plumbing or running water. Koch said it’s a project ACDS wouldn’t have had the bandwidth to complete if it was still part of county government.
“We were able to put together, I think, five different sources of funding. We purchased those 16 units, renovated them, expanded them all by about 30%; we added kitchens and bathrooms. We worked really hard to ensure that those people who were living there could continue living there and wouldn’t be forced out by economics, so we made it all affordable and we continue to own those 16 units to this day,” Koch said. “Had we been part of county government, we wouldn’t have been able to play that role and do that kind of thing.”
Koch said she has been interested in affordable housing most of her life, starting as a kid growing up in a large family with limited resources.
“I grew up in a family as one of 13, [a] big Irish Catholic family that struggled to make ends meet, god bless my mother and father. Housing is a basic need, a basic right, and I don’t think it’s something that is addressed through our supply-and-demand capitalistic approach. I do think that government needs to be involved to make it happen and make housing happen for people under 60% and below the median income.”
Koch said she’s proud of what she and her team have achieved over the past 28 years. She said they have renovated or preserved upward of 3 million rental units in the county.
“When we started off we had a budget of about $7 million; last year we were at about $33 million. We had about 15 employees; we’re now up to 38 employees. So yes, we have grown,” Koch said.
Recently, ACDS has been working to help people fight eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, they’ve helped save around 2,000 residents from eviction, she said.
Koch hasn’t just helped residents over her time with the organization; she’s also helped mentor and prepare her staff to be ready to continue on with the work in her absence.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Tuesday that Koch would be replaced by Erin Karpewicz, who has worked at ACDS for 18 years. She was most recently the organization’s policy and development director.
“I am thrilled to be leading ACDS into this next phase of its service to the residents of Anne Arundel County,” Karpewicz said in a statement.
Bill Gibbons, a senior project specialist at ACDS, said after being mentored by Koch for more than 30 years, he will miss having her energy and positive attitude around the office.
“There was never a dull moment,” Gibbons said. “Every day was filled with something new and something interesting. She was never afraid. Never afraid of a challenge or moving forward. Nothing was too difficult or something we couldn’t accomplish.”
Gibbons credits Koch’s management skills as part of the reason he has stayed with ACDS for so long.
“She was inspirational, but she was also the workhorse of the office,” he said.
ACDS also partners with community organizations that work with lower-income residents. One of its closest partners is the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Last month, ground was broken on the Severn Center, which will house the Boys & Girls Club, as well as youth programs and a senior center. Koch and her ACDS staff helped fund the project.
When Koch announced she was retiring, the club decided to name a conference room after her at Wiley H. Bates Heritage Park, a facility ACDS also helped fund the renovation of. It is now known as the Kathleen Koch Conference Room.
Lisa Lindsay-Mondoro, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, said she asked ACDS staff for some of Koch’s favorite quotes. They decided to adorn the wall with this one: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed it’s the only thing that ever has,” from Margaret Mead, a famous cultural anthropologist from the 1960s and ’70s.
“She was very touched, moved to tears and honored. The Boys & Girls Club is very near and dear to her heart,” Lindsay-Mondoro said.
On a personal level, Mondoro said it’s been meaningful to spend so many years working with such an innovative leader who is also a woman.
“Kathy, being a female leader in our community, I admire her. I would love to emulate her passion and drive to serve our community, and I hope that one day I achieve that and help as many people as she has,” she said. “I gravitate toward strong women, so I’m going to miss her.”
As for Koch, she’s starting out her first year in retirement as a snowbird, heading first to Florida and then out west in her camper van with her husband, Dick.
“We’re going to spend a good long time in California,” she said.