Kathleen Koch, founder of Arundel Community Development Services, retiring as executive director after 28 years

“We were able to put together, I think, five different sources of funding. We purchased those 16 units, renovated them, expanded them all by about 30%; we added kitchens and bathrooms. We worked really hard to ensure that those people who were living there could continue living there and wouldn’t be forced out by economics, so we made it all affordable and we continue to own those 16 units to this day,” Koch said. “Had we been part of county government, we wouldn’t have been able to play that role and do that kind of thing.”