Kathleen Koch, executive director of Arundel Community Development Services, to retire after 28 years

In February 2021, more than 300 Annapolis housing authority residents were behind on rent and ACDS provided legal assistance to them so they could avoid being evicted. The organization contracted with Civil Justice Inc., a Maryland legal services organization, to give legal assistance and financial counseling, among other resources, to residents of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis. The initiative, called the Renter Eviction Avoidance Program, was funded with $106,000 in county eviction prevention funds administered by ACDS.