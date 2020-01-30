A fire Thursday morning in Arundel on the Bay, a waterfront neighborhood outside Annapolis that has no fire hydrants, scorched one home and damaged the outside of another, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Newport Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after multiple callers reported seeing the two-story house on fire, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.
The first responders to arrive found the house enveloped in flames, Davies said.
“There was fire all through the house.”
Davies said the original response included five fire engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue squad and — because the community has no hydrants — three tanker trucks capable of carrying up to 4,000 gallons of water also were sent to the scene.
Tankers allow firefighters to douse the flames immediately, as other crews work to establish another water source, Davies said. In this case, crews laid down 1,200 feet of fire hose to draft water from the Chesapeake Bay. They pulled water from the community beach at the corner of Magnolia and Cohasset avenues.
The sizable blaze was threatening a neighboring residence, so units on scene requested backup, Davies said. The secondary response doubled the number of resources originally sent to the scene and brought with it support staff for those battling the blaze.
Some 76 firefighters — from the county, the Annapolis Fire Department and the Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department — responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire within approximately an hour, according to Davies.
But Davies said the damage had been done, as the two residents of the home were displaced as a result. They declined to be assisted by the Red Cross.
The fire also damaged the exterior of the neighboring home, but fire officials said the residents of that house should be safe to return, Davies said.
Davies said the department’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, which is staffed by sworn police officers, is investigating the cause of the fire. Fire officials do not yet have an estimate for how much damage the blaze caused.