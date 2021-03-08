Anne Arundel, Annapolis and Navy firefighters battle barn fire in Arnold, water hoses burst after car damages them

A building fire that originated in a barn and spread to two nearby sheds took Anne Arundel County firefighters over an hour to extinguish and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. While fighting the fire, a car ran over a hose that caused sections to burst and cut off the water supply.
Fifty firefighters responded around 1:15 p.m. to 160 Joyce Lane West in Arnold for a reported barn fire. A 20 x 40-foot shed was burning, with flames coming through the roof and spreading to two nearby wooden sheds. The fire threatened to continue spreading to a fourth building.
It took firefighters from Anne Arundel County Fire, Annapolis Fire and Naval Support Activity an hour and a half to bring the fire under control. During the effort to extinguish the flames, a motorist drove over a hose line supplying water to the scene, breaking sections of the water supply and interrupting their efforts.
In some cases, hose lines have to be placed in the middle of roads more than 1,000 feet away to reach the closest fire hydrant. Driving over hose lines is illegal and can cause injuries to firefighters and civilians, hamper firefighting efforts and cause damage to vehicles, Anne Arundel County Fire said.