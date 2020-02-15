Three suffer critical injuries and a toddler was seriously injured in a crash that shut down Aris T. Allen Boulevard

Three people were critically injured and a 2-year-old was sent to the hospital Saturday after a crash shut down an Annapolis highway, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.
Emergency responders were called at 1:43 pm to a crash on westbound Aris T. Allen Boulevard where it merges onto Route 50 East, county fire spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said.
Two adults were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, Davies said.
A woman also with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries and a 2-year-old with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Davies said.
In the two-vehicle collision, two people were trapped in one car and one person was trapped in the other with one of the cars having overturned, Davies said.
It took 30 minutes for firefighters to free those trapped.
Both east and westbound lanes of the highway were closed for at least 20 minutes while the helicopter landed and the crash was cleaned up.