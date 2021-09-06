Anne Arundel Co. Police investigating noose placed on historical marker memorializing lynching victims

Anne Arundel County Police are asking the public for information after a piece of twine in the shape of a noose was found Sunday hanging beneath a historical marker memorializing lynching victims.
Police say they responded around 11 a.m. to the Severna Park Library located at 43 W. McKinsey Road for reported vandalism to the “Lynching in Anne Arundel County” historical marker. The string was found hanging from the marker’s wooden base.
The plaque — which was Maryland’s first lynching memorial — was erected in September 2019 and recognizes five people lynched in Anne Arundel County. It was moved from Calvert Street to the location near the library after a bus struck it in August 2020.
Detectives are investigating the incident, which police described as a racially motivated vandalism. Investigators are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or leave a tip with TipLine at 410-222-4700.
Incidents of hate and bias are on the rise around the state, according to an annual report published in 2020 by Maryland State Police. In Maryland, motivations of bias are tracked by race, ethnicity or ancestry as well as religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender, disability and homelessness.