‘She brought joy to the room’: Candace Antwine remembered by colleagues at Arundel school board meeting

Members of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education spoke about their late colleague Candace Antwine Wednesday, describing her joy, tenacity, pride and passion.
Placed at her seat were black ribbons, flowers in a glass vase and a framed photograph of Antwine, who died July 16 from complications from deep vein thrombosis.
“Candace focused on the health of the school system, promoting inclusion of our diverse student body, eradicating bullying and bias, supporting our military families and those who often didn’t have a voice,” Vice President Dana Schallheim said.
Schallheim has proposed creating an ROTC scholarship in honor of Antwine, who was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
“Candace was very proud of her service to this country, as I am of my service,” District 2 Board Member Robert Silkworth said.
Antwine, who was 45 years old, will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, her caring attitude and her desire for equity and all students having a chance to develop to their full potential. A scholarship will help perpetuate that memory, he said.
“At this point, I’m talking to Candace,” he said. “Candace, as you advocate with the angels, please know that we do appreciate and recognize the positive impact you have had on so many in Anne Arundel County. God Bless you, Candace.”
A motion was unanimously approved to create an ad-hoc committee that will discuss a scholarship with the 21st Century Education Foundation and then make recommendations to the full board in October about how much money should be awarded, an endowment and the application process. The goal, Schallheim said, is to give out the first scholarship in spring of 2022.
Board President Melissa Ellis said it was sometimes hard to predict how Antwine would vote because she was always “laser-focused” on the action, asking “what is it we’re trying to do.”
“A lot of times you try to predict what someone’s going to do based on someone’s opinion of a subject, rather than focusing on the policy and the action, and I so admire that about Candace,” Ellis said.
Ellis said Antwine was all about the students.
“She would speak and fight passionately for what she believed, yet even when she would get angry — and we’ve all gotten angry at times as we feel very strongly about things — that bright light never dimmed. That positive energy was still all around her as she was passionately arguing her side,” Ellis said.
Ellis said there is a lot to be learned from Antwine’s service, including the way the late board member always put family first.
Superintendent George Arlotto said like some members of the board, he has not quite come to grips with the sudden loss of Antwine. He said she always wanted to learn more, so she could make decisions that were the best for the children.
“She brought joy to the room. She brought joy to the conversation. Even when the conversation was difficult with me. There was no question Candace Antwine was a force of nature,” Arlotto said. “She had a clear vision of how children should be educated and of how individuals should treat each other, and she lived that.”
In her time on the board Antwine helped propose and approve Jan. 26 as “Mo Gaba Day” in county schools, celebrating a student and Baltimore sports superfan who died at 14 after battling cancer. Ellis said the move is a shining example of the way Antwine sought to lift up students, and put them first.
“A few weeks ago she and Mo Gaba certainly enjoyed a very, very warm hug,” Ellis said.
The school system is holding a memorial service Aug. 25 for Antwine at North County High School at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. A funeral was held in her hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi on July 31.
The County Council is looking to fill the District 1 seat on the board and is accepting applications from residents in that district through 4 p.m. Sept. 1.