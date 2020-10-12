Anne Arundel County website back online after suspected hardware issue

Anne Arundel County’s website was down Monday afternoon for about three and a half hours due to what county officials describe as a hardware malfunction.
The county’s IT team resolved the issues around 7 p.m., and noted the outage was not related to any attack on the county’s website, said county spokesperson Chris Trumbauer.
The website was down a little more than 24 hours ahead of the deadline to register to vote in Maryland. Residents can register online through the State Board of Elections website.
Residents can also text “VOTE” or “VOTA” to 77788 to be sent a link to register to vote online. There are also options for same-day registration at the polls during early voting and Election Day with the correct identification and materials.