2,471 more Anne Arundel County residents file jobless claims, Maryland nears 850,000 claims

Another 2,471 Anne Arundel County residents filed jobless claims last week, the second straight week claims have dipped, continuing a steady decline since the beginning of May.
Across Maryland, 47,801 laid off or furloughed workers applied for unemployment benefits for the week ending June 20, up from 41,941 claims filed the week before. About 849,000 Marylanders have filed claims since the pandemic began. Anne Arundel County has totaled more than 73,300 claims.
The downward trend across the county and state mirror a slight dip in the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits across the United States, 1.48 million last week, the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level.
Yet the latest figure also coincides with a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States, especially in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida, that’s threatening to derail a nascent economic rebound. Meanwhile, new cases in Maryland and Anne Arundel County have continued to decline. The county has not added more than 45 new cases in the last 10 days.
In May, the employment rate fell from 14.7% to 13.3%, as employers added 2.5 million jobs. But the economy and the job market may struggle to sustain their recent gains amid the surge in new viral infections, which could cause a new round of business shutdowns.
Last week, the Maryland Department of Labor changed how it classified several thousand claims in an order to “expedite the processing of claims,” according to the labor department’s website. Starting June 11, a few thousand regular unemployment insurance claims, filed previous to this week, are now “reclassified” as a PUA claim, or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.
The federal government implemented PUA claims through the CARES Act for gig workers and self-employed contractors who were otherwise not eligible for benefits.
Last week, 757 PUA claims were filed, almost a 50% decrease in the number of claims filed the week before. PEUC claims rose to 79 from 56 a week prior.
Latest Anne Arundel County
The Associated Press and Capital reporter Lilly Price contributed to this report.