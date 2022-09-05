Telephone Reassurance Program is a ‘lifeline’ to Anne Arundel elderly in combating loneliness

When Tom Gambrill retired from a career in public safety, he searched for something to give his life the same structure and purpose.

In the fall of 2019, the Arnold resident found his answer when he started volunteering with the Telephone Reassurance Program, a free service provided by the Anne Arundel Department of Aging and Disabilities that makes daily phone calls to older residents and people with disabilities to help them stay connected to the community and remain independent.

Every week Gambrill calls seniors, talking to each one from a minute to an hour about the weather, their families and their lives. The work has helped him become close with strangers he otherwise never would have met.

“We consider these folks that we’re calling our family,” said Gambrill, who worked for years with Anne Arundel County Police after becoming the department’s first civilian crime scene technician in 1985. “These folks either don’t have any relatives in the area [or] don’t have any more relatives that are alive or are in their lives anymore.”

The program is designed to help seniors who are homebound combat isolation and give peace of mind to their families. Before the pandemic, volunteers came to the Department of Aging and Disabilities facility in Glen Burnie to make callsto avoid giving out their personal numbers. But during the pandemic the program became remote.

For some of the more than 40 seniors in the program, this is the only call they get each day, said Mary Chaput, program director for the department’s Family Caregiver Support Program. About seven to 10 people volunteer at any given time, most of whom are retired, said Chaput, who writes a column about caregiving for The Capital.

“They develop relationships. It’s a quick phone call but it’s enough that they can make a connection with the folks,” she said.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, makes daily wellness calls to homebound seniors through its Telephone Reassurance Program. Karrisa Kelly is the Director of the program. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Karrisa Kelly, the department’s director, said the program has morphed over time to not just providing seniors with wellness checks but with a chance to socialize as well. In some cases, the volunteer and senior have been talking on the phone for years. Sometimes the calls can go up to an hour, Kelly said.

“This really gives them an opportunity to tell their daily story, tell what’s going on in their life — their thoughts, their feelings,” Kelly said. “It’s a way for the senior being called to feel included and important.”

During the pandemic, the phone calls took on even more meaning when senior centers were forced to close, Gambrill said. During that time, the department responded by distributing fresh produce and hundreds of thousands of meals to homebound county seniors as well as other nutritional, mental health and support services.

“They were heartbroken when COVID hit and they had to shut the senior centers down,” Gambrill said, but the program persisted. The department issued the volunteers flip phones so they could continue making calls from home while still having their identities protected.

“That was a lifeline to them,” he said.

In some cases, the program is a literal lifeline as the volunteers are trained to call the police to conduct an emergency wellness check when the senior doesn’t answer the phone. Gambrill recalled two cases when he called the person and they didn’t answer. The program then contacted the police who visited the home and saved the person from medical distress.

During their conversations, seniors talk about all sorts of subjects, sometimes getting nostalgic about the neighborhoods they’ve lived in for decades, Gambrill said. Many are from the generation that grew up during the Great Depression and World War II who remain “optimistic no matter how dark it is in their lives,” he said.

“Especially the ones that have been in the area forever ... will tell you, ‘You know, I remember when Ritchie Highway was a two-lane road,’ and this type of thing,” he said.

The Telephone Reassurance Program is part of the department’s larger mission to help older adults in the county age in place, Kelly said. Looking to the future, the department is focusing on developing mental wellness programs like the grief counseling that was instituted during the pandemic.

“We’re all aging in my eyes,” Kelly said. “We need taking care of or the power to take care of ourselves with the right tools.”

Gambrill, a descendant of the family after whom the community of Gambrills was named, said the program makes him value every day he’s alive. Making calls has helped give him perspective and remember that modern amenities like air-conditioning shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“It makes you stop and think about life, how short it is,” he said.

When Gambrill, 64, reaches the age of the people he speaks to he’d still like to remain a participant in the program, but on the receiving end, he said.

“I would want to be a part of it,” he said. “I see nothing but good from this program.”

Those interested in signing up themselves or an elderly relative for calls can contact the program at 410-222-4375. Call 410-222-6713 to learn about becoming a volunteer.