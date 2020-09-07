Pasadena resident weaves together T-shirt business to raise money for Meals on Wheels, sharks and reef restoration

The Great Barrier Reef may be half a world away, but you can help locally through a freshman Anne Arundel Community College student’s new business.
Pasadena resident Ty Linton started the 403 Collective, a small business run through Instagram. Linton designs different shirts and sells them to raise money with 20% of each shirt sale going toward specific causes.
Linton, who graduated from Chesapeake High School, started his business shortly after the coronavirus pandemic limited activity and travel.
“I made my first shirt when coronavirus hit and donate 20% of the profits to a cause,” Ty said.
The company’s name, 403 Collective, is a reference to a room number of a hotel. It was the hotel Linton and his friends stayed in on a recent vacation before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. Linton said it was his friends who encouraged him to take a shot at the business.
He knew one thing he wanted to do was help people. His efforts have had a positive response so far with more friends and family buying up shirts.
“It makes me happy hearing all the support I get for doing this,” Linton said. “Everyone has high hopes for it.”
His family is proud of him too, though his dad was a little surprised at the turn-of-events. Linton designs the shirt’s art, which typically art design on the back and a small 403 Collective stamp out front. Anyone that wants to order a shirt can message Linton through his business’ Instagram.
“Honestly, I didn’t know he had any artistic talent,” Gary Linton said, teasing his son.
So far, Ty Linton’s work has prompted donations to Meals on Wheels, Shark Angels and Reef Restoration Foundation.
Running a business during a pandemic can be challenging, but Linton said he has worked through it, and he has had more time to work on his art. He hopes to grow his business from printing 72 shirts up to 200. He works with ASAP screen printing in Millersville, keeping his business local.
“The business aspect is probably the hardest part, I have never done nothing like this before, it was hard to figure out, but now I’m starting to get the grasp of it,” Ty said.
His dad told him to give it 100%.
“Run this as if it was a small business and not a hobby,” Gary Linton said, recalling what he said to his son. “Be completely organized and work every day toward being successful. When I see him working on new art or talking about his vision for doing this going forward, I see a passion that I rarely see with things he has been involved with in the past.”