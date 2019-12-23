Thinking about skipping the ordeal of making a Christmas Day dinner to dine out instead? Many restaurants are closed for the holiday, but these six Anne Arundel County restaurants are beckoning hungry patrons with open doors.
Nova Sushi Bar and Asian Fusion
Located on Solomons Island Road in Edgewater, this Asian fusion Japanese restaurant is open at its normal hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. The restaurant offers sushi options, seafood entrees and a variety of curries and noodles. Call 410-956-5326.
George Martin’s Grillfire
Located in Hanover, the grill is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and serving a specially curated dinner menu. The Christmas menu offers items like chili pop shrimp and calamari starters, lobster and shrimp fettuccine, crab cakes, filet mignon and ribeye entrees.
Reservations aren’t needed but highly recommended. Call 410-799-2883 or visit the restaurant on 7793 Arundel Mills Boulevard.
Baroak
Baroak, as Belgian-American eatery located in the Graduate Annapolis hotel. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch on Christmas Day. Known for mussels and frites, the restaurant on 126 West Street also serves an array of local craft brews. Call 410-295-3225 to make a reservation.
Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar
The Glen Burnie restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day. The seafood spot, known for its crab cakes and steamed crabs, is serving its normal lunch and dinner menus. Located at 6713 Ritchie Highway, the restaurant is still taking reservations. Call 410-766-3713.
Szechuan Cafe
Looking for a Christmas Day Chinese food fix in Pasadena? Szechuan Cafe is open at its normal hours of 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Chinese restaurant also serves sushi and has a full bar. Szechuan Cafe is located at 4315 Mountain Road in Pasadena. Call 410-255-8555.
Chart House
Patrons dining at Chart House can enjoy a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day signature menu with favorites like seafood, prime rib and specialty cocktails. The high-end Annapolis seafood and steakhouse has a waterfront location with great views of Spa Creek.
Located at 300 Second Street, reservations are filling up fast. Call 410-268-7166.