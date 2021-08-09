Anne Arundel County residents can provide feedback on the police department through anonymous survey

“Building trust with our community rests at the cornerstone of 21st century policing, and that trust helps to solve crimes and increase the quality of life for residents,” said Amal Awad, Anne Arundel County Chief of Police in a statement. “While our agency continues to receive valuable feedback from residents when we attend community events, this survey will serve as another tool to provide us with important information to help us continue to grow as an agency and further connect with our community.”