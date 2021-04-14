Police disciplinary hearing for Anne Arundel officer postponed after county executive makes Facebook comments

A three-day administrative hearing board, sometimes called a police trial board, for an Anne Arundel County police detective facing termination was postponed for a second time late Tuesday night.
County Executive Steuart Pittman said the county Office of Law told him Detective Daniel Reynolds’ hearing board would be postponed after Pittman wrote about it on Facebook. Pittman mentioned Reynolds’ alleged misconduct and the ongoing criminal trial for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with murder for George Floyd’s death in his custody.
“An Administrative Trial Board starts Wednesday to determine the consequences of a police action that to my untrained eye observing an onlookers’ video appears to be excessive force,” Pittman wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post Tuesday. “The front page photo of the incident showed the white officer’s knee on or near the neck of a handcuffed Black man lying on the ground.”
Reynolds was suspended in July 2020 when a video surfaced showing him and Officer Brian Ranck kneeling on Daniel Jarrells during a traffic stop. The video came to light when Jarrells filed a civil lawsuit against Anne Arundel County, Reynolds, Ranck and a third officer, Joshua Shapiro.
Reynolds, who’s worked at the county police department for nine years, is facing termination for the incident. He planned to challenge the punishment in a public hearing board in February. The hearing board was postponed that month because of one of the parties had a medical emergency and a witness was not available to testify.
A police union spokesperson said in July when the video surfaced that Reynolds leaned on Jarrells’ shoulder, not his neck. Whether Reynolds knelt on Jarrells’ neck or a different body part would have been debated at the hearing.
“You may not agree with the people who will demand that this officer be fired, but at least listen to them,” Pittman wrote in the Tuesday post. “They are justified in not wanting themselves or their own family member to end up in the same position after a traffic stop.”
Pittman said Tuesday night that his comments online did not veer from previous comments he made when he first saw video of the arrest. “I’m not a party to this. It’s curious they would think my comments on issue of the day, that everyone knows is going on, would somehow influence the outcome of the hearing,” he said.
Chauvin is currently on a nationally televised trial for Floyd’s killing. A host of Minneapolis officers have condemned Chauvin’s use of force as untrained and not within the department’s ethics.
Police are subject to departmental violations, criminal offenses and civil lawsuits for misconduct on the job. And contesting disciplinary action offered by internal affairs investigators is rare. Officers typically bring their case to a hearing board if they are facing termination or feel unfairly targeted by management with excessive or unwarranted punishment.
Reynolds’ hearing board is not a criminal proceeding. It could have been the final hearing board held under rules established by the Maryland Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, a 1974 law that was the first of its kind in the nation. State lawmakers in Annapolis overrode a governor veto on Monday to replace it.
Reynolds’ administrative hearing would have include a board of three officers of varying ranks who hear testimony and review evidence from Reynolds’ defense attorney and the department’s prosecution. It was unclear Tuesday night if the hearing is postponed past the new legislation’s enactment if the structure would remain the same for his hearing.
When the Maryland Police Accountability Act takes effect later this year, it will task police departments with handling complaints against officers through panels largely controlled by civilians. Police chiefs will have the final say in punishment but it can’t be more lenient than the committee’s recommendation.
In July 2020, during heightened attention on policing and race in America, Jarrells filed a civil lawsuit against Anne Arundel County. He claimed Reynolds, Ranck and Shapiro violated his rights by using excessive force, battery, falsely arresting him and restraining his airway when Reynolds allegedly knelt on his neck during a February 2019 traffic stop in front of his mother’s home in Gambrills.
Parts of the arrest were captured on video and depicted Reynolds removing Jarrells, who was handcuffed, from the front seat of an unmarked SUV and taking him to the ground. The clip shows Reynolds kneel on Jarrells’ neck area as Jarrells yells that he cannot breathe. Jarrells and Reynolds exchanged expletives. Ranck is later seen on video kneeling on Jarrells’ legs.
Reynolds was suspended the day after former Police Chief Timothy Altomare resigned. Altomare wrote in a departing op-ed he opposed police reform efforts that would endanger the public and police. Ranck and Shapiro were not suspended.
Jarrells, now 28, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting or interfering with arrest and drug possession. County prosecutors dropped all of the charges in July of 2019. Prosecutors said in July 2020 they saw video clips of the 2019 arrest but did not see enough information to file a complaint with the police.
The excessive force lawsuit prompted the department in August 2020 to increase scrutiny of chokeholds by reclassifying them as deadly force only to be used in defense of human life. County police are trained to avoid using neck and head restraints, according to an FAQ released by the department after Floyd was killed.
A motions hearing in the civil lawsuit set for Monday was rescheduled because of Reynolds’ administrative hearing board originally set for Wednesday. Motions hearings in the lawsuit were rescheduled for June.