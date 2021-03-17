Anne Arundel County police give out 1,200 food boxes in partnership with nonprofit

Anne Arundel County police held a food drive across the county Tuesday, handing out 1,200 boxes of perishable food to residents in need.
Officers stationed at Brooklyn Park Middle School, Pascal Senior Center in Glen Burnie and Van Bokkelen Elementary School in Severn handed out fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, meat and other items provided by national nonprofit 4mycity.
The distribution acted as an opportunity for officers to show the community their top priority is to serve residents, said Lt. Charles Ravenell, the county’s assistant commander of community relations who helped organize Tuesday’s food drive.
“Our chief, she has had a focus on communication, community relations and crisis intervention. And something like this hits all of those,” Ravenell said. “We want to help (residents) address issues and concerns that they have that are non-police related, that are not the typical criminal enforcement.”
Anne Arundel County police have assisted numerous food drives of the course of the coronavirus pandemic but Tuesday’s was the first distribution organized by the department. Cpl. Frederick Bethea and officer Jami Tiller, both “Police And Community Together” officers, set up the distribution after 4mycity approached the department with available food.
County police also aim to intervene in crises, such as food insecurity, as scores of people in Maryland and across the country struggle with loss employment and economic devastation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the department doesn’t have another food drive planned for the immediate future, officers are always looking to forge ties with the community by helping residents, Ravenell said.