Howard judge places Anne Arundel police officer charged with assault, disorderly conduct on probation before judgement

Salenieks later ran away from police officers and into a roadway instead of getting into an Uber his brother called, police wrote. Howard County police officer “Cpl. Pickett” found Salenieks two hours later at 4 a.m. shouting and stuck between a fence in a shopping center near the bar. Five additional officers responded to the shopping center and advised Salenieks to call his sister-in-law to pick him up, but he refused and continued to shout, Zesati wrote. Four officers then attempted to handcuff Salenieks’ hands behind his back after he refused to follow their orders.