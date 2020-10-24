Video of Anne Arundel County police forcibly removing, arresting Brooklyn Park man goes viral; police say he had two arrest warrants

A TikTok video that shows several Anne Arundel County police officers forcibly removing a Black man during a traffic stop went viral Friday.
In several videos, Antoine Lee Wedington, 23, of Brooklyn Park, is asked by officers to get out of the car because they have a warrant for his arrest. Wedington, the passenger, does not leave the car and is eventually removed by officers, though, throughout the videos, he askes the officers to let him leave the vehicle. He is not taken to the ground upon removal. When pressed against an SUV, he shouted at his partner to continue filming.
The county police department addressed the video in a press release Saturday, stating that Wedington was identified during a traffic stop when the woman driver was pulled over for speeding around 3:20 p.m. Monday in Shady Side and Deale Churchton Road. Officers asked the woman driver and Wedington for identification, and Wedington refuses, police said.
Officers identified Wedington with a database and discovered he had two active warrants issued in Anne Arundel County, at least one for failure to appear in court, said Sgt. Kam Cooke. Cooke said he was not aware of the other warrant.
The videos posted online don’t show the beginning of the encounter between Wedington and the police. County police said Wedintgon was given multiple opportunities to leave the vehicle on his own. Wedington refused, prompting the officers to grab him, police said. After engaging, police don’t fully let go of Wedington as he asks to let himself out of the vehicle. At one point Wedington says the police are acting like “dogs."
“I’m a human being,” Wedington said in one of the videos.
In a third video, after a struggle that ended when Wedington was handcuffed, an officer says, “Now, was that that hard?”
Wedington was charged with resisting arrest in addition to the warrant issued for failure to appear in court. The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the incident and asked a reporter to call back Monday.
The driver was cited for the traffic violation of driving 45 mph in a 30 mph speed limit zone and was released at the scene. Wedington was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing.