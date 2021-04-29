‘Chosen for this moment’: Anne Arundel’s most diverse academy class sworn in as police officers

Thirty-nine new police officers are set to patrol Anne Arundel County after the taking the oath of office Thursday, administered by Chief Amal Awad.
The 91st Recruit Class is the most diverse class in academy history, with 50% minority officers. It is the result of a hiring effort made by the department to reflect the communities that officers serve.
Awad herself reflects a dramatic change, breaking barriers earlier this year when she was appointed the county’s first Black woman LGBTQ chief.
In her first address to a graduating academy class, Awad emphasized the institutional changes the policing profession is experiencing across the nation. In Maryland, the General Assembly passed the Police Accountability Act of 2021 to increase civilian involvement in police departments and hold officers accountable in new ways.
“In the season of change and high-profile incidents, we’ve seen demonstrations, civil unrest, calls for equity, fairness and justice. This is the most pivotal time in your careers, in our history, in the history of policing,” Awad said. “We all must be prepared to do the work it is going to require. And we will deliver it, professionally, ethically and with compassion.”
“You, the 91st, you’ve been chosen in this moment, for this moment. This is your moment,” Awad continued, praising the new officers for answering “the call to serve.”
After 36-weeks of rigorous physical and academic training, new officers start as patrol officers for 90 days. A training officer is partnered with each recent graduate for 90 days to examine their conduct and performance. New officers then work in patrol permanently, typically for two years, before moving departments.
Anne Arundel County’s academy class was also the longest in recent history. The 34-week training extended by a month this year to add extra classes in communication, de-escalation, relationship building and cultural sensitivity to better understand the range of backgrounds community members have in a population of 579,000 residents.
“That’s what our community expects of us,” said Lt. Greg Speed, director of training. “As part of our job we really need to take that seriously and ensure that our graduates are prepared to meet these societal expectations.”
Police respond to an increasing amount calls for domestic issues and mental health crises. As the nation debates whether police are the right public servants for behavioral health emergencies, Awad wants to reorganize the police department to create a “Community Service Bureau.”
In an address to the class at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park County Executive Steuart Pittman signaled his support for Awad’s budget request to hire more police officers that partner with licensed counselors. He will announce his budget proposal for the coming year on Friday.
An officer and counselor make up a “crisis intervention team” that exclusively responds to mental health calls. There are currently eight crisis intervention officers in a department of more than 800. Around 130 other officers passed a week-long training in mental health crisis response.
“While state lawmakers debated the policies and processes to address the moments in policing when things go wrong, our own police chief ... moved forward with her leadership team to make sure things go right,” Pittman said. “And is so often is the case, we’re a step or two ahead of the rest of Maryland.”
Pittman told the graduates he did not plan to reduce funding to the police department because county residents want a quality police force “and you get what you pay for.” The 91st recruit class’ training is a product of the taxpayers investment, he added.
“You’ve been trained very well. And if you do what you’re trained to do, I know your police chief, your command staff and your county executive will have you back,” Pittman said.