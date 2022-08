Two pediatric patients were flown to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries after two pick-up trucks crashed in Owings, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Two adult patients were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. It is unclear if the children were in the same vehicle. The crash occurred around 12:56 p.m. on West Chesapeake Beach Road, a rural road in south Anne Arundel County.