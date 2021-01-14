Anne Arundel police suspend officer in use of force investigation

The Anne Arundel County police chief has suspended an unidentified officer after another member of the department raised concerns about the use of force.
The incident was brought to police Chief Amal Awad’s attention on Wednesday, the department said in a statement released Wednesday night. After an initial review, the chief suspended the officer with pay and started an internal investigation.
A department spokesman described the process as a personnel matter and said no additional information would be released surrounding the incident.
It is the second time this week an officer has been suspended.
The department suspended another officer with pay while it investigates if the officer was involved in the rally and insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
The department said Tuesday that its Office of Professional Standards, in cooperation with federal authorities, will review the officer’s involvement and determine whether there was a violation of laws or the county police department policies.
The department also declined to provide more information or identify the officer, saying the investigation is “a personnel matter.”