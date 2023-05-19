Anne Arundel County Police officer arrested and charged with driving while impaired

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested Friday morning shortly before 2:30 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

Michael Dameron, 46, of Millersville, is a four-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

He was driving his 2008 black Ford Mustang westbound on Route 90 in the area of St. Martin River Bridge in Berlin, Maryland when he was stopped, police said. The arresting officer conducted a traffic stop and ruled Dameron was impaired.

Dameron was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, failure to obey designated line direction and negligent driving.

Dameron was placed on administrative suspension with pay while the Anne Arundel Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards completes an investigation.