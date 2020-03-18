Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital ban visitation with limited exceptions

Luminis Health system’s two hospitals, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Hospital are restricting all visitors with limited exceptions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, patients at the Luminis Health hospital in Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County can no longer have visitors unless the patient qualifies for an exception, in which case one visitor per day is allowed if they pass a health screening.
The restriction falls in line with health officials placing extreme importance on the need to practice social distancing to prevent community spread of the highly contagious coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.
Pathways, an addiction treatment center run by Anne Arundel Medical Center, will also restrict visitor access.
All visitors who arrive at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Hospital must pass a health screening to enter the hospital.
Patients with the following exceptions can have one visitor per day:
- Patients in extremely critical, life-threatening condition or in hospice care/comfort care/end-of-life care, visitation will be determined by physicians caring for the patient
- Mothers in labor may have one visitor per day
- Children who are 21 years of age or under may have a parent or guardian accompany them
- Patients undergoing surgery may have a support person/visitor. This support person will be asked to leave the hospital/procedural area while waiting for doctors to complete the surgery. Hospital staff will call the support person/visitor to return when it is time to pick up the patient
- Patients requiring an outpatient test or procedure where a companion is required for assistance, including discharge, may have one visitor. The visitor will be asked to leave the hospital or procedural area and will be called to return when the patient is ready for pick up
- People who serve as a surrogate decision-maker, including power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient, and need to be physically present to engage in the decision-making process are permitted. The attending physician will be the final arbiter as to whether someone needs to be physically present
- People performing official governmental functions